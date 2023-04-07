StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays began coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Shares of CSII stock opened at $19.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 6.04. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $23.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.53. The company has a market capitalization of $838.94 million, a P/E ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 0.74.

Cardiovascular Systems ( NASDAQ:CSII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.39% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $61.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the second quarter worth about $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 105.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

