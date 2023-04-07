StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGRX opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. Agile Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.25.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agile Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 538.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 256,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 458,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patches. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.