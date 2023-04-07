Stifel Nicolaus Trims Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Target Price to $36.00

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BROS. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen restated an outperform rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Dutch Bros Price Performance

Dutch Bros stock opened at $31.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -314.77 and a beta of 2.66. Dutch Bros has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Dutch Bros news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $6,004,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,174,252.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

About Dutch Bros

(Get Rating)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.