Stifel Nicolaus Raises Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF) Price Target to C$4.50

Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.65 to C$4.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.30 to C$3.75 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Foran Mining Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of FMCXF opened at $2.81 on Monday. Foran Mining has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $2.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.20.

About Foran Mining

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

