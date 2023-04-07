Stephens Initiates Coverage on Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Stephens started coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $41.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

ABCB has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ameris Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Ameris Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $34.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.17. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $54.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.17). Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 29.41%. The business had revenue of $272.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William I. Jr. Bowen acquired 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $27,604.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,326.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ameris Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,150,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,836,000 after acquiring an additional 158,483 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,346,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,470,000 after purchasing an additional 158,489 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,201,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,235,000 after purchasing an additional 358,777 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 14.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,897,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,622,000 after purchasing an additional 488,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,845,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,256,000 after purchasing an additional 214,847 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

