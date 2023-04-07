Stem (NYSE:STEM) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $9.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Stem from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen lowered their price objective on Stem from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Stem from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Stem from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Stem from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.36.

Shares of Stem stock opened at $4.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $760.48 million, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Stem has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $18.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day moving average is $10.39.

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $155.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.26 million. Stem had a negative net margin of 34.18% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. Equities research analysts predict that Stem will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 13,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $83,657.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,301.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 13,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $83,657.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,422 shares in the company, valued at $705,301.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kim Homenock sold 27,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $181,863.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,731 shares in the company, valued at $468,592.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,472 shares of company stock valued at $300,029. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STEM. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stem during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stem during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Stem in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. 52.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

