Sourceless Price Tops $0.0248 on Exchanges (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 75.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Sourceless has a market capitalization of $521.00 million and approximately $4,445.14 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for about $0.0248 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sourceless has traded up 99% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00008087 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00025342 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00030785 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00018732 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003503 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,075.31 or 0.99999159 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About Sourceless

Sourceless is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.01415691 USD and is up 0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $3,595.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

