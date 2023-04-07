SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Given New C$33.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. ATB Capital increased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. CIBC raised their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SNC-Lavalin Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$36.75.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

SNC-Lavalin Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SNC stock opened at C$31.45 on Monday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a fifty-two week low of C$21.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.57. The company has a market cap of C$5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 349.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.58, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.46.

SNC-Lavalin Group Dividend Announcement

About SNC-Lavalin Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. SNC-Lavalin Group’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

(Get Rating)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.