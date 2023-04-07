Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) PT Lowered to $1.25

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $1.50 to $1.25 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $3.75 price target on shares of Skillz in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.17.

Get Skillz alerts:

Skillz Stock Up 23.7 %

Shares of NYSE SKLZ opened at $0.68 on Monday. Skillz has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $285.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 9.25 and a quick ratio of 9.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skillz

Institutional Trading of Skillz

In other news, CEO Andrew Paradise bought 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,956,647 shares in the company, valued at $5,015,722.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 25.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKLZ. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Skillz during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Skillz during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Skillz during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in Skillz during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Skillz during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.29% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.