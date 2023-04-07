Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) PT Lowered to $1.25

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $1.50 to $1.25 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $3.75 price target on shares of Skillz in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.17.
Skillz Stock Up 23.7 %
Shares of NYSE SKLZ opened at $0.68 on Monday. Skillz has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $285.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 9.25 and a quick ratio of 9.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.80.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKLZ. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Skillz during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Skillz during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Skillz during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in Skillz during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Skillz during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.29% of the company’s stock.
Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.
