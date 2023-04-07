SingularityNET (AGIX) Reaches Market Cap of $486.85 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $486.85 million and $32.81 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00008060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00025346 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00030397 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00018739 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003512 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,038.51 or 0.99956881 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,271,927,708 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,206,121,857 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,271,927,708.236594 with 1,206,121,857.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.40740878 USD and is down -3.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $47,664,961.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

