SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.79

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.79 and last traded at $4.98, with a volume of 733639 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I Trading Up 2.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.55.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I Company Profile

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

