Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.82.

SMMNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Siemens Healthineers to €58.00 ($63.04) in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Siemens Healthineers Stock Performance

SMMNY opened at $29.65 on Friday. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of $19.44 and a 52-week high of $31.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.41.

Siemens Healthineers Dividend Announcement

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.3201 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%.

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

