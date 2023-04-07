Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Siemens Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Siemens Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Siemens Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.80.

Siemens Energy Stock Performance

Siemens Energy stock opened at $22.57 on Monday. Siemens Energy has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $23.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.17.

About Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, AC transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, high voltage direct current transmission systems, high voltage substations, digital solutions and components, and other products.

