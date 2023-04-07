Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Price Target Raised to $107.00

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $104.00 to $107.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.17.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

SIGI opened at $96.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.63. Selective Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $66.81 and a fifty-two week high of $103.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $952.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.14 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Burville sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $2,003,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,638,271.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John Burville sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $2,003,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,638,271.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total transaction of $698,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,673.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Selective Insurance Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc is a New Jersey insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.