SCYNEXIS’s (SCYX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued their buy rating on shares of SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on SCYNEXIS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Maxim Group upped their target price on SCYNEXIS from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on SCYNEXIS in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.
SCYNEXIS Stock Performance
SCYX opened at $3.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.01. The company has a market cap of $115.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.16. SCYNEXIS has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $3.84. The company has a quick ratio of 7.21, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.
SCYNEXIS Company Profile
SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company engaged in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.
