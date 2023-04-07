SCYNEXIS’s (SCYX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued their buy rating on shares of SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on SCYNEXIS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Maxim Group upped their target price on SCYNEXIS from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on SCYNEXIS in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

SCYNEXIS Stock Performance

SCYX opened at $3.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.01. The company has a market cap of $115.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.16. SCYNEXIS has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $3.84. The company has a quick ratio of 7.21, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in SCYNEXIS by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,173,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,623,000 after purchasing an additional 333,250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SCYNEXIS by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,321,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 285,834 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in SCYNEXIS by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 560,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 67,788 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its position in SCYNEXIS by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 535,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 29,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SCYNEXIS by 274.9% in the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 454,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 333,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company engaged in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

