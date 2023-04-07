Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.83.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.
Shares of SRRK opened at $7.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.94. The company has a market capitalization of $408.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 9.01. Scholar Rock has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $14.30.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 1,388.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 28.6% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.
