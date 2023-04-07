Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.83.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Scholar Rock Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of SRRK opened at $7.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.94. The company has a market capitalization of $408.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 9.01. Scholar Rock has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $14.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Scholar Rock ( NASDAQ:SRRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.97) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Scholar Rock will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 1,388.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 28.6% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

