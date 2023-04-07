Sapphire Trading 8% Higher Over Last Week (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 7th. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $46.25 million and $3,136.16 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for $0.0363 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,850.06 or 0.06637824 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00063102 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00021417 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00039325 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000245 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00007058 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00017305 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,294,816,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,274,230,214 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.