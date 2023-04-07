Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €145.00 Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €145.00 ($157.61) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOW3 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €150.00 ($163.04) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($255.43) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($206.52) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($125.00) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €130.00 ($141.30) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Volkswagen Stock Down 0.5 %

ETR VOW3 opened at €123.46 ($134.20) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.30. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €112.84 ($122.65) and a 52 week high of €161.50 ($175.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €128.55 and a 200-day moving average of €130.34.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

