Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGF) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.39 and last traded at $18.39. 250 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.47.

Salvatore Ferragamo Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.21.

About Salvatore Ferragamo

(Get Rating)

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.