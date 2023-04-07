Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Salisbury Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAL opened at $23.50 on Monday. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $32.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.90. The company has a market capitalization of $136.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Close LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 16,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 8,247 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 4,978 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

