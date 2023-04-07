SAB Biotherapeutics’ (SABS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

SAB Biotherapeutics Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SABS opened at $0.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average is $0.76. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional Trading of SAB Biotherapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SAB Biotherapeutics by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 149,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 71,659 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in SAB Biotherapeutics by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 807,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 155,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.94% of the company’s stock.

About SAB Biotherapeutics

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at specific diseases, including infectious diseases comprising COVID-19 and influenza, immune and autoimmune disorders, such as type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and cancer.

