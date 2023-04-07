Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target to $200.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LNG. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a sector outperform rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $201.69.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

LNG stock opened at $153.15 on Monday. Cheniere Energy has a fifty-two week low of $120.09 and a fifty-two week high of $182.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.33. The firm has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $8.70. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($5.22) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -10.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth about $391,652,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 15.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,678,479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,430,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,343 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,795.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,865 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $338,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411,551 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,442,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,889,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,480 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,515,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

