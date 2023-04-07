Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give ENI (ETR:ENI) a €12.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($13.04) price target on ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.90 ($16.20) price target on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.00 ($19.57) target price on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($20.65) price target on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($19.57) price target on ENI in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €16.50 ($17.93) price objective on ENI in a report on Monday, March 13th.

ENI Stock Performance

Shares of ETR ENI opened at €13.53 ($14.71) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €13.22. ENI has a one year low of €10.45 ($11.36) and a one year high of €14.94 ($16.24).

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

