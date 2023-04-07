Roth Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortress Biotech presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIO opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $94.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.77. Fortress Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBIO. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,620 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15,657 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 495.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 32,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

