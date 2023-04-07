Roth Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortress Biotech presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.00.
Fortress Biotech Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FBIO opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $94.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.77. Fortress Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
Fortress Biotech Company Profile
Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.
