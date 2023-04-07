Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) PT Lowered to C$76.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2023 earnings at $4.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.57 EPS.
Separately, Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Friday, February 3rd.
Rogers Communications Price Performance
Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported C$1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.01 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.16 billion.
Rogers Communications Announces Dividend
