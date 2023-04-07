Rocket Pool (RPL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $883.79 Million

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Rocket Pool has a market capitalization of $883.79 million and approximately $11.74 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool token can currently be purchased for about $45.89 or 0.00163723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.



Rocket Pool Token Profile

Rocket Pool’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 19,257,026 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,257,025 tokens. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service.

The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes.”

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

