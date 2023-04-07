Riverside Resources (CVE:RRI) Shares Down 3.3%

Riverside Resources Inc. (CVE:RRI – Get Rating) traded down 3.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 102,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 57,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.80 million, a P/E ratio of -130.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Riverside Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of exploration and evaluation assets in North America. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Oakes, High Lake Greenstone Belt, Longrose, Pichette, and Kenora projects located in Canada; and the La Silla, Sandy, Tajitos, and Ariel projects located in Mexico.

