RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 7th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1278 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average of $12.15. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $10.82 and a 12 month high of $16.25.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.
