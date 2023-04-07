RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 7th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1278 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average of $12.15. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $10.82 and a 12 month high of $16.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIV. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 153.4% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 31,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 19,178 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the period.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

