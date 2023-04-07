RH (NYSE:RH) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.20 Per Share

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of RH in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 4th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for RH’s current full-year earnings is $13.31 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for RH’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

RH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of RH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $227.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of RH from $338.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of RH from $335.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of RH from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.50.

Shares of RH stock opened at $236.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. RH has a fifty-two week low of $207.37 and a fifty-two week high of $361.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $283.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.05.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($0.47). RH had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 55.97%. The company had revenue of $772.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RH

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in RH by 5,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in RH by 346.4% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in RH by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in RH by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total value of $3,157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other RH news, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total value of $159,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total transaction of $3,157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $315.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,013,383 over the last 90 days. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

