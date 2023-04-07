REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

REX American Resources Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE REX opened at $28.37 on Monday. REX American Resources has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $36.31. The company has a market cap of $493.35 million, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REX American Resources

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of REX American Resources by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 889 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of REX American Resources by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 966 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of REX American Resources by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,377 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of REX American Resources by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in REX American Resources by 197.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through one segment: Ethanol and By-products. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

