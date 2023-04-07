Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.73.

RPAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Repay from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Repay in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get Repay alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repay

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Repay during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 27,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Repay by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 110,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 10,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Repay by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 17,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Repay Stock Up 1.8 %

About Repay

RPAY stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $576.69 million, a PE ratio of 70.89 and a beta of 0.96. Repay has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $15.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

(Get Rating)

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.