ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Trading Up 3%

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) shares were up 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.51 and last traded at $5.50. Approximately 395,707 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,096,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded ReNew Energy Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

ReNew Energy Global Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ReNew Energy Global

ReNew Energy Global ( NASDAQ:RNW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.00 million. ReNew Energy Global had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.83%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ReNew Energy Global Plc will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 556.4% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 30.8% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth $69,000. 45.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ReNew Energy Global

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

