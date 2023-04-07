Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Director Blake Borgeson Sells 8,885 Shares

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $58,019.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,567,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,415,135.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Blake Borgeson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 21st, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $65,749.00.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $74,012.05.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $68,681.05.

On Tuesday, February 7th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $78,276.85.

On Tuesday, January 24th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $77,388.35.

On Tuesday, January 10th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total transaction of $68,325.65.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $6.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of -0.39. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $14.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.68 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 53.07% and a negative net margin of 601.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on RXRX. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,820,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226,157 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,767,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,258 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,380,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,519 shares during the period. Kinnevik AB publ acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $59,005,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,825,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,206,000 after purchasing an additional 238,461 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

