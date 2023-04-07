Raymond James Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Nutrien in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will earn $3.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.61. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nutrien’s current full-year earnings is $9.22 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 20.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NTR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.88.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $68.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.88. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $67.52 and a 1-year high of $117.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.37.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 79.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,030 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter worth $1,370,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter worth $323,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 5.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.05%.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

