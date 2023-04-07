Raymond James Cuts AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Price Target to $14.00

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

AngioDynamics Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $9.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $373.53 million, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 0.61. AngioDynamics has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.76.

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.20 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that AngioDynamics will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 4,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $59,997.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,189 shares in the company, valued at $248,497.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,261,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,109 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in AngioDynamics by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,953,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,893,000 after buying an additional 1,071,419 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,385,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 21.6% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,882,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,546,000 after purchasing an additional 334,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in AngioDynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,802,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

