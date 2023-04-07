Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) Major Shareholder South Cone Investments Limited Acquires 7,280 Shares

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) major shareholder South Cone Investments Limited purchased 7,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $39,967.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,818,391 shares in the company, valued at $37,432,966.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

South Cone Investments Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rani Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, April 3rd, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 3,587 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.23 per share, for a total transaction of $18,760.01.

On Thursday, March 30th, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 12,230 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.79 per share, for a total transaction of $58,581.70.

On Tuesday, March 28th, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 3,510 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $19,269.90.

On Monday, March 20th, South Cone Investments Limited bought 532 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $3,346.28.

On Thursday, March 16th, South Cone Investments Limited bought 1,325 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.07 per share, for a total transaction of $8,042.75.

On Monday, March 13th, South Cone Investments Limited bought 2,463 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.14 per share, for a total transaction of $15,122.82.

On Wednesday, March 8th, South Cone Investments Limited bought 1,702 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $11,199.16.

On Monday, March 6th, South Cone Investments Limited bought 1,100 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.39 per share, for a total transaction of $7,029.00.

On Thursday, March 2nd, South Cone Investments Limited bought 3,900 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $24,609.00.

On Monday, February 27th, South Cone Investments Limited bought 3,541 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $22,308.30.

Rani Therapeutics Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of RANI opened at $4.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.80. The company has a quick ratio of 20.96, a current ratio of 20.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $14.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RANI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. Iowa State Bank bought a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000. 6.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Rani Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rani Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rani Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.