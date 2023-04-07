Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Down to $4.62

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.62, but opened at $4.29. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $4.12, with a volume of 1,672 shares.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.06.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 21.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Qurate Retail news, CEO David Rawlinson sold 89,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $82,156.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,243.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders sold 117,500 shares of company stock valued at $108,100 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Qurate Retail stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International and CBI. The QxH segment markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products in the U.S., primarily by means of its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through their websites and mobile applications.

