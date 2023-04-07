Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Given New C$37.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Quebecor from C$29.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Quebecor Stock Performance

QBCRF opened at $24.60 on Monday. Quebecor has a 52-week low of $17.49 and a 52-week high of $26.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.36.

About Quebecor

Quebecor, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, entertainment, and news media and culture services. It operates through the following segments: Telecommunications, Media, and Sports and Entertainment. The Telecommunications segment offers services for mobile contracts in which the sale of mobile devices is bundled with telecommunication services.

