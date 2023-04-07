Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Lifted by Analyst

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Splash Beverage Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.12). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Splash Beverage Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Splash Beverage Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Get Splash Beverage Group alerts:

Splash Beverage Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV opened at $1.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Splash Beverage Group has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $3.45.

Institutional Trading of Splash Beverage Group

About Splash Beverage Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBEV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Splash Beverage Group by 9,981.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,440,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,410 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Splash Beverage Group by 670.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 91,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 79,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Splash Beverage Group by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 36,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Splash Beverage Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 12.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the sale and production of natural and healthy drinks. It offers products under the brands of TapouT, Salt Tequila, Copa Di Vino, and Pulpoloco Sangria. The company was founded on September 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Splash Beverage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splash Beverage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.