Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Lifted by Analyst

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Splash Beverage Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.12). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Splash Beverage Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Splash Beverage Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV opened at $1.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Splash Beverage Group has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $3.45.
Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the sale and production of natural and healthy drinks. It offers products under the brands of TapouT, Salt Tequila, Copa Di Vino, and Pulpoloco Sangria. The company was founded on September 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
