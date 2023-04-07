Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Tingo Group, Inc. Issued By Taglich Brothers (NASDAQ:TIO)

Tingo Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIO – Get Rating) – Taglich Brothers cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tingo Group in a report issued on Monday, April 3rd. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now anticipates that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Tingo Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Tingo Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

Shares of TIO opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. Tingo Group has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $1.35.

About Tingo Group

Tingo Group, Inc operates through its subsidiaries, focused on the growth and development of its financial technology offerings. The firm uses its proprietary trading technology platforms to serve a range of growth sectors in the fintech space, including online brokerage for equities trading, online investment and wealth management services, sales of insurance products, and trading in certain commodities.

