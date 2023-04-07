Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the natural resource company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Freeport-McMoRan’s current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 0.1 %

FCX has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $40.29 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $51.34. The company has a market capitalization of $57.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.