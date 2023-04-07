Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXSAP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 on April 20th

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1615 per share on Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th.

Pyxis Tankers Price Performance

NASDAQ:PXSAP opened at $23.90 on Friday. Pyxis Tankers has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pyxis Tankers stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

