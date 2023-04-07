Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $60.50 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.95.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.2 %

PEG opened at $63.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.62. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $75.61. The stock has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 110.68%.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $409,461.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,557.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 304.5% during the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

