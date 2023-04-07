Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $114.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PRU. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Prudential Financial from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of PRU stock opened at $83.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $122.54.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.15). Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently -126.90%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 695.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 160.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.