Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.70.

RXDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $114.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research increased their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $74.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $71.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $117.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Prometheus Biosciences Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ RXDX opened at $112.86 on Friday. Prometheus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $129.60. The company has a current ratio of 31.04, a quick ratio of 31.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.01. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 43.38% and a negative net margin of 2,081.83%. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.47 million. Prometheus Biosciences’s revenue was down 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Prometheus Biosciences will post -4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Prometheus Biosciences news, major shareholder Sinai Intellectual Prop Cedars sold 865,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total value of $99,120,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,001,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,489,715.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Sinai Intellectual Prop Cedars sold 865,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total transaction of $99,120,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,001,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,489,715.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $2,974,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,561,584.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 971,320 shares of company stock valued at $111,825,113 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prometheus Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 7.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

