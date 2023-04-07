Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Professional Diversity Network Price Performance

NASDAQ IPDN opened at $5.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.30. Professional Diversity Network has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $7.77. The company has a market capitalization of $55.46 million, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 17.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Professional Diversity Network

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Professional Diversity Network stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.40% of Professional Diversity Network worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online and in-person networks that provide access to networking, training, educational and employment opportunities for diverse professionals. It operates through four segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), RemoteMore, and Corporate Overhead.

