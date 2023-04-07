PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Trading Down 0.4%

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.14 and last traded at $16.21. 12,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 20,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PREKF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

PrairieSky Royalty Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.70.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. engages in seeking and development of petroleum and natural gas royalty assets. The firm is also involved in generating royalty production revenues as petroleum and natural gas produced from its properties. The company was founded on November 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

