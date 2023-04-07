Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $15.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $35.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Plug Power from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Plug Power from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Plug Power from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.95.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $9.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.20. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $31.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Plug Power by 407.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 572,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,031,000 after purchasing an additional 459,664 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,146,526 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,553,000 after purchasing an additional 243,041 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 628.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 24,775 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 230,976 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,853,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

