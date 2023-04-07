Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL)

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $450.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

TYL has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $370.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $433.62.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $352.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $331.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 0.84. Tyler Technologies has a 12 month low of $281.11 and a 12 month high of $440.07.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $452.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.13 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 8.88%. Research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.64, for a total transaction of $1,442,768.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,905 shares in the company, valued at $29,366,569.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total transaction of $1,586,383.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,543,023.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.64, for a total value of $1,442,768.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,366,569.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,898 shares of company stock worth $6,195,979 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 453.2% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 335.2% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after buying an additional 11,663 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 7.1% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 5.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 62,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

