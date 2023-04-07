Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) PT Raised to $109.00 at Barclays

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PAYX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $122.79.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Stock Performance

Paychex stock opened at $109.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $141.59.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Paychex will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 76.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paychex

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 102,768.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533,137 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Paychex by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,437,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,144,000 after purchasing an additional 699,825 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 199.6% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 981,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,725,000 after purchasing an additional 653,630 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,673,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $771,164,000 after buying an additional 651,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,595,000 after purchasing an additional 642,649 shares in the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.